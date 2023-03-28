iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.