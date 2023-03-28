iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,954 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 13.7% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $28,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,233,886,000 after purchasing an additional 297,089 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 14,815,451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,274,000 after buying an additional 304,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,421,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,416,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,251,000 after acquiring an additional 354,742 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $147.85. The company had a trading volume of 625,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,752. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.71 and a 200 day moving average of $151.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.