iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,914 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.00. 201,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,628. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

