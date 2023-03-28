iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $31,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422,045 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,090 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 929.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 688,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,683,000 after acquiring an additional 772,050 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $173.31 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.54.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

