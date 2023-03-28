iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWM traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,909,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,257,611. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

