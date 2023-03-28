iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Boosted by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.67. 1,007,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,605. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

