iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,512,000 after acquiring an additional 293,273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,872,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,781,000 after buying an additional 96,803 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,222,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,025,000 after buying an additional 148,755 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,201,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.81. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

