iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Increased by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,512,000 after acquiring an additional 293,273 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,201,000 after acquiring an additional 165,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,112,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,187,000 after acquiring an additional 162,771 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

