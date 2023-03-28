iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Position Raised by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170,514 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $107.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $129.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.95.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

