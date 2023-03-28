iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,896 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IJS traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $91.34. 117,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,716. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.76 and a 200-day moving average of $94.21. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.