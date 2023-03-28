iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $96.63

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $96.63 and last traded at $97.10, with a volume of 23632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.83.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 60.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 40,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

