iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Acquired by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFRA. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,862.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,964,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,085.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,916,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,455 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,674,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 256.5% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 285,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 205,490 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 489,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 194,382 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.18. The company had a trading volume of 184,138 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.