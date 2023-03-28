Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Short Interest Up 312.0% in March

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 312.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Itaú Corpbanca Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITCB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,285. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.96. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Institutional Trading of Itaú Corpbanca

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 265,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 176,076 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.