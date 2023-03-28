Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Jaguar Health Trading Down 8.0 %

JAGX stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

