Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 15,000 Shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in GSE Systems were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on GSE Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at GSE Systems
In related news, major shareholder Ngp Energy Technology Partners sold 740,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $533,337.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,875,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
GSE Systems Price Performance
About GSE Systems
GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through the Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer-based tutorials/simulation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSE Systems (GVP)
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.