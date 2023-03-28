Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 15,000 Shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in GSE Systems were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on GSE Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ngp Energy Technology Partners sold 740,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $533,337.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,875,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GVP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. 66,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,438. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. GSE Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through the Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer-based tutorials/simulation.

