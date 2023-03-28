Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,112,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,314,825. The company has a market capitalization of $395.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

