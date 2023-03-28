Joystick Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.32 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Joystick has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $13.32 million and $5,597.09 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00029513 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00017879 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00198882 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,097.84 or 1.00010659 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.06153723 USD and is down -10.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,627.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

