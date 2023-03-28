JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Target Price to GBX 51

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 56 ($0.69) to GBX 51 ($0.63) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.77) to GBX 62 ($0.76) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TUWOY opened at $0.18 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

