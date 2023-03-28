JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) Announces GBX 1.10 Dividend

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Stock Performance
Shares of MATE opened at GBX 93.44 ($1.15) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 85.30 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 104.10 ($1.28). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.84. The firm has a market cap of £72.01 million and a PE ratio of -1,168.06.
JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
- Don’t Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
- Mosaic Is Ready For Profit Harvesting
- Will the Big Shifts at Medtronic Boost Revenue, Rating?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.