Kava Price Reaches $0.84 (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Kava has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00003097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $382.86 million and $17.37 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 457,590,937 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,635,586 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

