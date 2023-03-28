Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:KMF)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE KMF traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,666. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 34,230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

