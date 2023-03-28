KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Barclays

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet raised KB Home from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.71.

NYSE KBH opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

