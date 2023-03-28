Kearns & Associates LLC Buys New Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kearns & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 0.8% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $53.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,500,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,855,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day moving average of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.65.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

