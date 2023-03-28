Kearns & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 6,000 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kearns & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.65. 3,717,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,703,402. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $154.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

