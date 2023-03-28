Kearns & Associates LLC Makes New $414,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kearns & Associates LLC bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. American Express accounts for 0.4% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $31,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.79. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $194.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

