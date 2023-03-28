Kearns & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kearns & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 0.3% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,458,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.06. 684,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,763. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

