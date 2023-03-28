Kellogg (NYSE:K) Holdings Boosted by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $66.18. 299,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,905. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.23 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.15.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Kellogg announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on K. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.78.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,218,511. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

