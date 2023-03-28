Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €655.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €655.00 ($704.30) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €620.00 ($666.67) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €540.00 ($580.65) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €770.00 ($827.96) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($698.92) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €560.00 ($602.15) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

EPA:KER opened at €573.30 ($616.45) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €565.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €523.20. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($448.82).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

