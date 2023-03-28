Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 13,842 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 146.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 398,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after buying an additional 45,161 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,260,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,594,000 after acquiring an additional 61,813 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $549,727,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,396. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $68.12. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

