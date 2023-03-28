Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,381 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 55.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.49. 1,797,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,181,440. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $113.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

