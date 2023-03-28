Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $64.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,594,943 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average of $61.39.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

