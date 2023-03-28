Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Lowers Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,331,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,908,000 after acquiring an additional 348,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,739,000 after purchasing an additional 848,958 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,730,000 after acquiring an additional 47,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,708,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 43,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Portland General Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

Several analysts have issued reports on POR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of POR traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.99. 127,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,383. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.62%.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.