Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Raises Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 0.6% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.02. The company had a trading volume of 730,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

