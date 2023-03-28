Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $539,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.93. 2,631,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,279,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $47.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

