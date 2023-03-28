Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 1,640 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 840.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.4 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

NYSE:CM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 359,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average of $44.34. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a $0.639 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.21%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

