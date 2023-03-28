Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 2,038 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kearns & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $400,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.4 %

BMY traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $68.35. 1,583,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,221,881. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

