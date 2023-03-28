Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 328 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,203 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.66. 1,263,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,061,667. The company has a market capitalization of $169.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.98 and its 200-day moving average is $104.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.