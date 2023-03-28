Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEYS traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.78. 161,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,047. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.91. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

