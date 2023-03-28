Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 2.2%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 208,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,205,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on KC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. China Renaissance downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

About Kingsoft Cloud

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 49,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

