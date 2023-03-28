Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 2.2%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 208,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,205,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.
A number of research firms have issued reports on KC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. China Renaissance downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57.
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)
