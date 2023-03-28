Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €50.00 ($53.76) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.83% from the stock’s current price.

KGX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($49.46) target price on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($46.24) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €54.00 ($58.06) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Monday.

Kion Group Price Performance

Kion Group stock traded up €0.99 ($1.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €33.15 ($35.65). The stock had a trading volume of 333,119 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.31. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($87.98).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

