Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 87.4% from the February 28th total of 267,900 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiromic BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Kiromic BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Kiromic BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of Kiromic BioPharma stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.89. 230,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,828. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.22. Kiromic BioPharma has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1.

