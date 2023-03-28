Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $4.53 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,221 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. eBay makes up about 1.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $60.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

