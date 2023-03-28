Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Reduces Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. AON comprises about 4.0% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in AON were worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 34.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 16.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of AON by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

AON Price Performance

AON opened at $309.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Articles

