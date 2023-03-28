Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Reduces Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lowered its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 176,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,771,000 after purchasing an additional 59,403 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 58,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

ICU Medical Stock Performance

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical stock opened at $157.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.84. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.90 and a twelve month high of $233.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 0.61.

About ICU Medical

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.