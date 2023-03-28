Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Reduces Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 320,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for 2.3% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Vistra were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,609,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vistra by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,930,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,114,000 after acquiring an additional 555,295 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Vistra by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 85,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Vistra by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 503,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 64,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vistra by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,841,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,937,000 after acquiring an additional 77,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 29.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.61%.

In related news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,156,770.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,156,770.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,322.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $852,970 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

