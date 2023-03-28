Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 1,470 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. EMCOR Group makes up 5.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $16,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,183,000 after buying an additional 203,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,446,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,041,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,223,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 719,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,616,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.6 %

EME opened at $159.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $169.88.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

