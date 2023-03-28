KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to Issue $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 97.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.5%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.68 million, a PE ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.86. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 272.77 and a current ratio of 272.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

