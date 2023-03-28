Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.42.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

GUD opened at C$4.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.25. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$6.20. The stock has a market cap of C$495.73 million, a PE ratio of -22.89, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

