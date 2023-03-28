Komodo Trading 15.8% Higher Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $38.10 million and $16.13 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00132214 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00052779 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00036540 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001210 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

