Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Short Interest Update

Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KONMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Konami Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Konami Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Konami Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Konami Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Konami Group alerts:

Konami Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KONMY remained flat at C$23.00 during midday trading on Monday. 64 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325. Konami Group has a fifty-two week low of C$20.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.00.

About Konami Group

Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The company's Digital Entertainment Business manufactures and sells amusement machines with arcade games, computer and video games, mobile games, and card games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Konami Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konami Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.